DSV AS Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 Sh Aktie
WKN DE: A14WZ2 / ISIN: US26251A1088
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21.10.2026 10:34:04
DSV Q3 Profit Rises, Narrows FY26 Outlook Range; Plans DKK 1.50 Bln Buyback; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - DSV A/S (DSDVY, DSV.CO), a Danish transport and logistics company, on Wednesday reported higher profit in its third quarter, and narrowed fiscal 2026 outlook range.
Separately, the company announced the launch of a new share buyback programme of 1.50 billion Danish kroner. The programme starts October 21 and will run until February 1, 2027.
In Copenhagen, DSV shares were gaining around 9.13 percent, trading at 1,309.50 kroner.
In the third quarter, profit grew to 3.03 billion kroner from last year's 2.16 billion kroner.
Adjusted earnings for the period were 4.07 billion kroner, compared to prior year's 3.06 billion kroner.
Adjusted operating profit grew 19.5 percent to 6.61 billion kroner from 5.43 billion kroner last year. In his, around 300 million kroner were gains from property disposals. Revenue increased to 80.70 billion kroner from 71.98 billion kroner last year.
The company noted that market conditions were generally favourable in the third quarter, while the demand outlook continued to be impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty from rising energy prices and global inflation.
Citing the result and the outlook for the remainder of the year, the company narrowed fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EBIT to 24.0 billion kroner to 25.0 billion kroner, compared to previous view of 23.5 billion kroner to 25.5 billion kroner.
Due to delayed realisation of certain synergies, special items related to integration costs are now expected to be around 5.50 billion in 2026, compared to previous estimate of 6.50 billion kroner, with the remaining amount expected in 2027.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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