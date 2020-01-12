DTC Marketing Agency Metric Digital Recognized On Three of BuiltInNYC's Best Workplaces Lists

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuiltInNYC, the online community for startups & tech companies, recently recognized Metric Digital on three of their best workplaces lists. The awards include "100 Best Places to Work in NYC," '"50 Best Small Companies to Work in NYC," and "50 Companies with the Best Benefits in NYC."

Metric Digital is the performance marketing agency behind many of the top DTC ecommerce brands in the world. They've helped companies like Mizzen & Main, Buffy, Vuori, Sio Beauty, Caraa, Soul Cycle, Mack Weldon, Amour Vert, Bonobos and Canada Goose achieve their business goals through digital marketing.

The agency's secret sauce, according to Head of People Molly Austin, is their team. "At Metric Digital, we truly put our people first. We have a startup culture in a collaborative, casual office environment full of smart people who like driving strategy on innovative channels. It's a great honor to be included alongside other top companies in New York."

It's been a wild and rewarding journey over the last year for Metric Digital. The company doubled in size, grew their client base significantly, and their founders published a book on the need for transparency in marketing called Badvertising. The agency also launched an innovative online tool for building Facebook & Instagram creative called The Ad Creative Bank, as well as expanded their performance marketing service lines.

"The most meaningful change, of course, is all the amazing team members that have joined Metric Digital in the past year," replied CEO/Co-Founder Kevin Simonson. "Our employees are a huge part of the reason Metric Digital is a great place to work. We had no choice but to move into a bigger office."

Team members echoed their leaders' remarks. Cherry Lau, Associate Digital Specialist, commented, "Every day is different, and that's what I love most about my job. Metric Digital is an equal balance of autonomy and accountability. Our culture embraces this 100% and it motivates me to work even harder."

Regan Colestock, Senior Email Specialist, said, "From day one, the culture was so refreshing that I thought it must be a bit of a hallucination on the horizon, an oasis in the desert if you will. But everyone truly is continuously supporting each other in small ways, whether that be a quick hi, joke, check-in, or dropping a new campaign insight into Slack as they prep for a client call."

Everyone on the Metric Digital team is thrilled for what's to come in 2020 and beyond. They have a passion for pushing the envelope on what a digital marketing company can do, and with their core values of grit, ownership, teamwork, curiosity and honesty, this new decade is off to a rocketship start.

SOURCE BuiltInNYC