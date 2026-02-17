DTE Energy Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $148.61, up $3.75 or 2.59 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com