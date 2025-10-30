DTE Energy Aktie
WKN: 853943 / ISIN: US2333311072
|
30.10.2025 14:17:30
DTE Energy Q3 Earnings Decline, Confirms FY25 Operating EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Company (DTE), Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $419 million or $2.01 per diluted share, compared with $477 million, or $2.30 per diluted share in 2024.
Operating earnings for the third quarter amounted to $468 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with last year's $460 million, or $2.22 per diluted share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $2.11 per share for the period.
DTE Energy further confirmed 2025 operating EPS guidance of $7.09 - $7.23. It also provided a 2026 operating EPS early outlook guidance range of $7.59 - $7.73.
Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $7.22 and $7.74 for the fiscal year 2025 and 2026, respectively.
In the pre-market hours, DTE is trading at $140.80, up 1.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DTE Energy Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier DTE Energy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in DTE Energy von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: DTE Energy gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25