DTE Energy Q3 Net Income Rises; Announces Strategic Sale Of Non-utility DTE Vantage Business

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported third quarter earnings of $470 million or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with $419 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, a year ago. Operating earnings for the third quarter were $481 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared with $468 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, prior year.

DTE Energy confirmed 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73. The company said it remains well-positioned to achieve the high-end of this guidance. DTE Energy also provided a 2027 operating EPS pro forma baseline range of $7.59 - $7.73, which reflects the DTE Vantage asset sale.

DTE Energy has entered into an agreement to sell its non-utility DTE Vantage business for approximately $3 billion to institutional investors advised by the Global Infrastructure group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The company said the transaction supports a substantial increase in investment in the electric and gas utilities, which will total approximately $44 billion of customer-focused capital planned over the next five years. The company noted that the transaction results in long-term operating EPS CAGR greater than 9% through 2031 from 2027 operating EPS range.

The DTE Energy Board declared a $1.245 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 21, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, DTE Energy shares are up 0.52 percent to $138.25.

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