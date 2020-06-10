DTiQ Announces New Occupancy Management Solution

BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, the leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and data analytics solutions, announced today a product that manages occupancy levels in business owners' locations. The DTiQ solution alerts both customers and employees when occupancy levels meet a certain threshold. These alerts can be automated to the businesses, team members and also alert customers on site through various means of digital messaging.

"We have brought a number of recent innovations to market to address immediate needs of today's operators, many in response to COVID-19. Having a live occupancy solution is just another way our platform reduces costs for operators," said Joe Mignone, Chief Customer Officer at DTiQ. "No dedicated employees are required at the door, and the technology works in real time, analyzing video footage at intervals to ensure compliance with local codes."

"This occupancy management solution is part of the DTiQ Video Analytics architecture. It measures occupancy and speed of service today and is being continually advanced to measure operations in restaurants and stores in real-time. Areas such as cleanliness, merchandising, and operational items are measured with real-time Artificial Intelligence."

"Measuring occupancy is critical right now to owners/operators that must comply with COVID-19 and distancing restrictions but will continue to add tremendous value even beyond the pandemic," said Joe Mignone, Chief Customer Officer at DTiQ. "Our solution brings visibility to peak traffic times, team member behavior by zone in restaurants, and more that will allow managers to make smarter staffing decisions that will maximize sales."

For more information, visit https://www.dtiq.com/products/occupancy-tracking/

About DTiQ

DTiQ improves how restaurants, convenience stores and retail locations are managed. It is the world's leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and loss prevention services; combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and managed services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. DTiQ has over 45,000 customers including corporations and/or franchisees such as Adidas, Burger King, Charming Charlie, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Hard Rock Café, KFC, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, US Polo, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.DTiQ.com.

Media contact:

Alison Morey, DTiQ

+1 (800) 933-8388

amorey@dtiq.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtiq-announces-new-occupancy-management-solution-301074020.html

SOURCE DTiQ