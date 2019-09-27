DTS Launches Sound Unbound™ to Deliver Next Level Gaming Experience with Microsoft Spatial Sound

DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi”), today announced the global launch of DTS Sound Unbound, an application that supports Microsoft Spatial sound through its premium DTS audio solutions – DTS Headphone:X® and DTS:X™. Using Microsoft Spatial sound together with the latest version of Microsoft Windows 10, DTS solutions are now set to take immersive gaming to the next level with ultra-realistic, 3D audio that renders clear, rich, and dynamic audio for the most engaging gaming experiences optimized by DTS audio technology for speakers and headphones.

Designed to amplify engagement with a growing number of the most popular spatial gaming titles, DTS Headphone:X delivers a clear competitive edge to gaming enthusiasts of all skill levels. Already a standard solution in millions of devices around the world, DTS Headphone:X includes advanced spatial headphone integration that renders sounds from above, below, and close to the gamer with exceptional localized sound cues for truly immersive play.

"Building on our continued commitment to serve gamers with audio innovation, DTS seized on an exceptional opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft to leverage its spatial sound framework and bring a new and exciting audio solution to market,” said Sumat Mehra, senior vice president and general manager of Xperi’s mobile business. "DTS Sound Unbound is the result of this valuable partnership and represents a meaningful step forward to extend our gaming audio lead even further with this tight integration inside Windows 10. With ongoing content support from Microsoft delivered to the largest ecosystem in the world, DTS Sound Unbound will enable an unrivaled and immersive gaming experience, benefitting not only DTS’ many licensing partners, but consumers alike.”

Additionally, DTS Sound Unbound enables users to install the DTS:X audio decoder, now available for download through the Microsoft Store, which natively integrates within Microsoft Windows 10 devices to enable playback of DTS-encoded content through media players or web browsers running Windows 10.

DTS Sound Unbound launched this week supporting the latest Microsoft Windows 10 for PCs. It is also expected to be released on Microsoft’s Xbox at a future date.

