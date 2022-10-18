Duck Creek Customers Can Have a Seamless Experience When Requesting Independent Medical Examination Services

An Integration with ExamWorks’ U.S. IME Division Enables Duck Creek Claims Users to Manage Their Independent Medical Examination Service Referral Requests

Boston, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announces a cloud-based integration with ExamWorks’ U.S. IME division to offer Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs) to P&C and legal customers.

Embedded within the Duck Creek platform, this Anywhere Enabled Integration (AEI) gives customers the ability to send relevant claimant information and medical records associated with the IME request for workers’ compensation, auto, and liability claims.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leading provider of independent medical exams and offer Duck Creek customers a more seamless IME experience,” said Elaine Rogalla, Sr. Product Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. "The claims lifecycle is a core insurance process, and we are committed to partnering with industry leaders who help enable a simple and consistent workflow for our customers.”

"We are pleased to become part of the Duck Creek ecosystem,” said Co-CEOs Wesley Campbell and Miguel Fernandez "ExamWorks continues to simplify IME referral requests for carriers while providing ever more granular views to realize efficiencies and reduce costs.”

About ExamWorks

ExamWorks LLC. is a leading provider of independent medical examinations, peer reviews, bill reviews, Medicare compliance, record retrieval, document management and related IME services. We help our clients manage costs and enhance their risk management processes by verifying the validity, nature, cause and extent of claims, identifying fraud and providing fast, efficient and quality IME services. ExamWorks is focused on providing carriers a national presence while maintaining the local service and capabilities they need and expect.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.