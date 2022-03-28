Duck Creek Technologies cements commitment to EMEA with appointment of Shreyas Vasanthkumar as Managing Director, EMEA

London, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Shreyas Vasanthkumar as Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Shreyas will be responsible for driving profitable growth across Duck Creek Technologies’ EMEA operations, as well as investment in key global accounts headquartered regionally. He joins Duck Creek from Hexaware Technologies where he was most recently responsible for managing all sales and business development activities for Hexaware EMEA. Shreyas has been an integral part of the Hexaware growth story throughout his 19-year tenure, including developing successful businesses in India, the United States and Europe.

Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies, said:

"I’m delighted that Duck Creek Technologies has attracted an executive of Shreyas’ calibre to head up our growing EMEA operation. He brings a wide set of capabilities into our business given his strong background of successfully implementing digital transformation projects with P&C insurers as well as for leading banks, wider financial services businesses, retail and other sectors. This breadth of cross-sector experience will be invaluable to our growing EMEA client base.

We continue to see strong demand among new and existing customers that are making meaningful investments in their core systems to drive better, more profitable performance across their businesses and the ability to harness innovative technologies is central to achieving these goals. I am confident our customers and partners will benefit from Shreyas’ expertise and insights as we continue to support insurers across the region on their growth journeys.”

Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Managing Director, EMEA, Duck Creek Technologies, commented:

"This is a very exciting time for P&C insurers in EMEA, with many nimble start-ups competing alongside large, well-established multinationals. Success hinges on listening and reacting quickly to changing consumer behaviours, and applying local knowledge and expertise to help insurers accelerate speed-to-market and grow distribution channels effectively.

The regional EMEA markets are key for Duck Creek and I have been hugely impressed by the team’s partnership approach in helping insurers understand the potential for genuine transformation using modern low-code systems. I am very much looking forward to bringing my wealth of international, multi-sector experience for the benefit of customers and business partners across the region.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

