Ducommun Gets Acquisition Proposal From Albion River; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Monday said it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Albion River LLC, a private direct investment firm, to acquire the company for $60.00 per share in cash. The company's stock were up more than 15 percent in pre-market at $55.99.

Ducommun, a provider of electronic systems and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, noted that its Board has not taken any decision in this regard.

175-year old Ducommun had reported an all-time record revenue of $757 million in 2023.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC is acting as a financial advisor to Ducommun.

Ducommun shares had closed at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has been trading in a range of $40.24 - $53.96 in the last 1 year.