21.03.2023 11:58:23
Ducommun To Acquire BLR Aerospace - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement to acquire BLR Aerospace, LLC. Headquartered in Everett, Washington, BLR Aerospace is a provider of aerodynamic systems that enhance the productivity, performance and safety of rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft on commercial and military platforms.
Stephen Oswald, CEO of Ducommun, said: "This is a first step in our commitment made during Ducommun's Investor Day last December to increase the amount of engineered products and aftermarket in our revenues."
Ducommun plans to finance the acquisition through its existing revolving credit facility. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.
