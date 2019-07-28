Due to an FDA Recall Request of Textured Breast Implants Associated to Rare Cancer - NYC Plastic Surgeon, Dr. George Lefkovits Offers Financial Assistance for Removal

NEW YORK, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Plaza Plaza Plastic Surgery Medical Director, Dr. George Lefkovits has announced a program for Financial Assistance to remove textured implants after an official recall of textured breast implants.

As of July 6, 2019, according to the FDA, there has been a reported 573 cases reported worldwide of Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, & 33 reported deaths.

To assist patients in reducing the cost of the removal procedure, Dr. Lefkovits is offering a total of one thousand US dollars towards the removal of textured implants at his New York City based Plastic Surgery Center, Park Plaza Plastic Surgery.

"As a Plastic Surgeon practicing for over 35 years the finding of an association between breast augmentation and Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma is concerning enough to seriously consider the removal of textured breast implants as a safety precaution and peace of mind" - Dr. George Lefkovits.

The financial assistance of one thousand US dollars toward removal is not limited to anyone - and is open to help all patients who would prefer to undergo the procedure no matter where their surgery was initially performed. Anyone who wishes to remove their implants with this available assistance can contact Park Plaza Plaza Plastic Surgery at: +1-212-750-9494 or email for immediate removal to: info@drlefkovits.com

"There is a recognition of a small but real associated incidence between mostly textured breast implants & Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. As a result, the growing recommendation is that textured implants be either removed or replaced with smooth breast implants". - Dr. George Lefkovits

Dr. George Lefkovits is Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. Since 1981, he's been in private practice performing plastic surgery, has been published in peer-reviewed plastic surgery literature, including the Annals of Plastic Surgery Nationally and Internationally, including the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

About Park Plaza Plastic Surgery:

Park Plaza Plastic Surgery is located in New York City under Medical Director, Dr. George Lefkovits. Dr. Lefkovits has been featured Larry King Live Radio, NBC, Telemundo, & FOX and has been in private practice since 1981.

