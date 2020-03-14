|
Due to The National State of Emergency, HailBytes Will Provide Free Critical Cyber Security Relief
LAUREL, Md., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you sure your security posture is strong? That's a critical question to answer honestly in the coming weeks as we see more and more personnel work from home. We've supported dramatic improvements in cyber security for hundreds of thousands of employees and thousands of organizations, including the Department of Transportation and the Department of Interior. Are you prepared to defend against a wave of criminals trying to take advantage of this crisis by using social engineering against you?
Our founder, David McHale, is an Amazon Best-Seller in organizational behavior and adept at rapidly developing a security awareness culture resistant to the most persistent criminals. So we're taking drastic action. Every member of HailBytes is working overtime to honor our duty to national security.
We're eliminating charges for all 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by PPD-21. This means any businesses involved in the following industries:
- Chemical
- Commercial Facilities
- Communications
- Critical Manufacturing
- Dams
- Defense Industrial Base
- Emergency Services
- Energy
- Financial Services
- Food and Agriculture
- Government Facilities
- Healthcare and Public Health
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
- Transportation Systems
- Water and Wastewater Systems
We will maintain 24/7 operations for the duration of this global pandemic. Use phone, email, or SMS to contact our certified cyber security experts.
Phone:833-892-3596
Email:david@hailbytes.com
SMS:443-362-9016
We'll also hold free bi-weekly Q&A sessions with cybersecurity subject matter experts. You can find the details here:https://www.meetup.com/Cyber-Security-for-Small-Business-Owners/
We offer physical books to help all personnel quickly understand foundational cybersecurity concepts:
- The RIA Cybersecurity Survival Guide
- Protecting Personal Information
- Data Breach Response
- Peer-To-Peer File Sharing
- Scams and Your Small Business
- The CPA Cybersecurity Survival Guide
- Start With Security
- The MSP Cybersecurity Survival Guide
- Cybersecurity for Small Business
We offer basic and advanced interactive cybersecurity awareness training platforms. We provide managed and self-serve phishing simulations, training, and reporting platforms. And we also provide written information security programs and policies to help you avoid cyber incidents and guide you through those that do occur.
The following are available in digital or paperback formats:
General Security Policies including:
- Pandemic Response Planning Policy
- Security Response Plan Policy
- Password Protection Policy
Network Security Policies Including:
- Remote Access Tools Policy
- Remote Access Policy
- Acquisition Assessment Policy
Server Security Policies Including:
- Technology Equipment Disposal Policy
- Software Installation Policy
- Server Security Policy
Stay calm, don't hesitate to reach out, and we'll get through this crisis together.
Contact: David McHale, 833-892-3596, david@hailbytes.com, www.hailbytes.com
About HailBytes
We're a small information security firm that helps professional service business owners stay in good standing with the law and their clients by helping them create security policies, train their employees on security awareness, and monitor their progress with affordable on-demand phishing infrastructure.
We're a proud partner of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, the Howard County Tech Council, and InfraGard.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/due-to-the-national-state-of-emergency-hailbytes-will-provide-free-critical-cyber-security-relief-301024414.html
SOURCE HailBytes
