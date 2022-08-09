Dufry Accelerates in HY 2022 with Turnover Growth of 146.2% and CORE EBITDA of CHF 227.0 million

HIGHLIGHTS:

Positive momentum continues into the third quarter with July net sales estimated at 90% of 2019 in constant FX

Despite all current events, revenue recovery is stronger than anticipated, and combined with continuous cost control supports solid HY 2022 results while ongoing vigilant approach

Equity Free Cash Flow of CHF 196.7 million performed above 2019 levels, partly supported by phasing including Capex, with Cash Flow before Financing improving to CHF 256.7 million

Dufry introduces IAS17 1 EBITDA (Core EBITDA) as a key performance metric 2 , reaching 7.8% margin in HY 2022

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Dufry Group, commented:

We have seen positive momentum over the recent months, reflected in solid performance for June of 85.5% and for July of already around 90% of 2019 turnover levels in constant currency. Regions like North America, Central America and the Caribbean, as well as some of the Southern European and Mediterranean countries perform in line or above 2019.

At the same time, we continue to remain attentive given the current geopolitical and health situation, and we monitor closely consumer sentiment and the propensity for travel-related spending over the next months. We will count on the agility and talent of our teams to react accordingly and to further strengthen our global position in the long-term despite potential temporary or geographically limited volatility.

We have extensively engaged with our employees and stakeholders following the announcement on Dufry joining forces with Autogrill to redefine the boundaries of the industry and to enrich the passenger journey by providing unique integrated and digitalized offerings for travellers across Travel Retail and Food & Beverage. We are more than ever excited about the opportunities ahead of us, as we are progressing with the transaction as planned. We expect to close the first stage, the transfer of Ediziones 50.3% stake in Autogrill to Dufry, by Q1 2023, subject to our shareholders approval at the upcoming EGM.

Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group, added:

With half-year 2022, we introduce an EBITDA concept and related performance indicators on top of our IFRS results. Those CORE figures consider all our concession fees and corresponding payments as a part of our operational activities. Therefore, they better reflect the actual performance of our business, the reality of our concession contracts and are best equipped to follow and evaluate our performance, while we are continuing with our IFRS reporting. We have published also historical figures in a consistent manner to allow clear comparisons.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In the first half-year 2022, Dufry has seen gradual improvements in nearly all its operations in line with the easing of travel protocols, with a pick up especially since the second quarter of the year. Turnover reached CHF 2,922.5 million, representing growth of 146.2%, of which 147.2% organic compared to the same period 2021, and reaching a level of 75.5% of 2019 turnover in constant currency (69.9% in reported currency). In HY 2022, the FX effect on Turnover was -1.0% versus HY 2022, and -5.9% versus HY 2019, mainly related to the effects of the stronger key currencies USD, EUR and GBP.

Turnover Growth HY 2022 versus 20213 HY 2022 versus 20192 Like for Like 143.6% n/a New concessions, net 3.6% n/a Organic Growth 147.2% -24.5% Change in Scope 0 0.33% Growth in constant FX 147.2% -24.2% FX Impact -1.0% -5.9% Reported Growth 146.2% -30.1%

Turnover in Europe, Middle East and Africa was CHF 1,457.8 million HY 2022 from CHF 376.0 million one year ago. Organic growth versus 2021 was 303.4%, with turnover reaching a level of 78.1% of 2019 (in constant FX). Best performing were Mediterranean countries, including Turkey, Greece, and the Middle East. In addition, UK, France, Spain, Eastern Europe, and Africa made significant progress, benefiting especially from growing leisure demand.

Asia-Pacifics turnover reached CHF 55.4 million in HY 2022 from CHF 52.1 million in HY 2021. Organic growth versus 2021 was 5.4%, with turnover reaching a level of 16.3% of 2019 (in constant FX). Whilst selected countries like Australia, Bali, Cambodia have started to re-open, other governments still adhered to a zero-Covid approach or restrictive measures during the first half of the year. This specifically relates to China, also affecting overall travel in the region.

The Americas turnover stood at CHF 1,304.2 million in HY 2022 versus CHF 637.9 million in HY 2021. Organic growth versus 2021 was 97.2%, with turnover reaching a level of 81.9% of 2019 (in constant FX). The region has seen a rapid rebound since February. This refers especially to US domestic, intra-regional and increasingly transatlantic travel, as well as touristic travel to Mexico and Central America, including the Caribbean Islands and the Dominican Republic. South America also started to trend upwards, especially in Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador, with the wider region having followed most recently.



Turnover, in CHF million HY 2022 Reported Growth vs 2021 Organic Growth5 2021 Reported Growth vs 2019 Organic Growth4 2019 Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,457.8 287.7% 303.4% -26.7% -21.9% Asia Pacific 55.4 6.3% 5.4% -84.7% -83.7% The Americas 1,304.2 104.4% 97.2% -24.0% -18.1% Distribution Centers 105.2 -13.2% -42.3% -8.1% -2.3% Dufry Group 2,922.5 146.2% 147.2% -30.1% -24.5% Turnover, in CHF million Q2 2022 Reported Growth vs 2021 Organic Growth4 2021 Reported Growth vs 2019 Organic Growth4 2019 Europe, Middle East and Africa 951.9 294.2% 314.5% -18.7% -13.0% Asia Pacific 33.3 19.6% 16.7% -80.6% -80.0% The Americas 759.1 91.3% 82.1% -14.6% -10.2% Distribution Centers 59.7 -2.2% -39.3% -10.6% -15.1% Dufry Group 1,803.9 148.1% 148.9% -21.5% -16.7%

1 IAS 17 refers to the superseded IFRS standard in connection with leasing, which was replaced by IFRS16.

2 For further details and the definition of all Dufrys alternative performance measures, please refer to Dufrys HY 2022 report, pages I-VII. Historical CORE results from 2016 onwards are published on Dufrys IR website.

3 Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation. Comparison to 2021 at the FX rates of 2021. Comparison to 2019 at current FX rate, which will be method going forward, currently under implementation

4 2021 reconciliation provided in Dufrys HY 2022 report pages I-VII.

5 Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation. Comparison to 2021 at the FX rates of 2021. Comparison to 2019 at current FX rates, which will be method going forward, currently under implementation.



For the HY 2022 Results Presentation, the HY 2022 Financial tables, details of the HY 2022 Presentation and Conference Call and other related information, please visit our dedicated page: www.dufry.com/en/HY2022