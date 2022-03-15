Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry extends duty-free concession for six years and increases retail space at Bali International Airport



15.03.2022 / 07:00



Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has successfully extended its duty-free concession at Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for another six years, which in 2019 welcomed 14 million travelers, and where Dufry has been operating since 2013. The new six-year contract also includes an increase in retail space of over 1,400 m2, thus extending the total sales area to over 3,600 m2, which will allow for the introduction of fashion and accessories as new categories. The newly extended concession contract includes duty-free shops in both the international departure and arrival areas. The shops, mainly conceived as walk-through concepts, offer a wide assortment of the core duty-free categories such as perfume & cosmetics alongside liquor, tobacco and confectionery, providing travelers with a distinctive sense of place. In addition, travelers will also be able to enjoy a comprehensive offer of globally renowned fashion and accessory brands presented in twenty dedicated shops, allowing for an attractive positioning of luxury and premium labels. The fashion and accessories offer will be complemented by the dedicated House of Sarinah concept store featuring the best of Indonesian-made and internationally available iconic products from all over the country. Customers will thus benefit from a unique selection of fashion and accessories made possible through Dufry's partnership with PT Sarinah (Persero) and their knowhow on local Indonesian labels. Commenting on the new contract, Pedro Castro, Chief Operating Officer Asia-Pacific, said: 'We are very proud to have been awarded the extension of this important Asian tourist destination, which attracts travelers from all over the world. We will honor the renewed trust from our partners of Angkasa Pura I and foster the longstanding relationship, by providing visitors of Bali International Airport with a further enhanced shopping experience meeting highest international standards and featuring a considerably extended product assortment.' Aidhil Julian, Co General Manager Commercial I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport - Bali, added: "We are glad to have this opportunity to extend our partnership with Dufry. With the reputation of Bali Airport, who has earned top ten spots of safest airports in Southeast Asia for Covid-19 health and safety measures in 2021 according to Safe Travel Barometer, we are ready to combine the uniqueness of Bali with global expertise to captivate our passenger's interest and leave them with the unforgettable shopping experience." For further information:



