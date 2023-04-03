|
03.04.2023 17:50:11
Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023
|
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Dufry today published the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting 2023. The event will take place on May 8, 2023 at 14.30 CEST (doors open at 13.30), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.
The Ordinary General Meeting invitation and agenda as well as the Letter of Dufrys Chairman to Shareholders can be accessed here: 2023 Ordinary General Meeting
* * * * *
Legal Disclaimer
For further information please contact:
DUFRY GROUP LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER
Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.
Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufrys business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.
To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1600121
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1600121 03.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:50
|Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Dufry with S&P Rating Upgrade to BB- and CreditWatch Positive (EQS Group)
|
07.03.23
|Dufry annual turnover jumps as international travel rebounds (Business Times)
|
07.03.23
|Dufry delivers 2022 targets on a rising tide of global travel with Turnover of CHF 6,878.4 million, CORE EBITDA margin of 8.8% and EFCF of CHF 305.2 million (EQS Group)
|
21.02.23
|Invitation to Dufrys Full Year Results 2022 Presentation on March 7th, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.02.23
|Dufry announces new Global Executive Committee (EQS Group)
|
03.02.23
|Combination between Dufry and Autogrill successfully closed (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Business Combination between Dufry and Autogrill (EQS Group)