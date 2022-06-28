Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 14:04:35

Dufry releases statement on press article

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
28-Jun-2022 / 14:04 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

In light of recent media reports and market speculations, Dufry confirms that it is involved in discussions regarding a possible transaction involving Autogrill S.p.A. 

Dufry regularly examines its strategic options. However, at the moment, there is no certainty that any of these discussions will result in any transaction, nor with regard to its nature, terms and conditions. Dufry will keep the market informed if and when appropriate.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER RENZO RADICE
   
Global Head Investor Relations Global Head Corporate
Phone : +41 79 563 18 09 Communications & Public Affairs
kristin.koehler@dufry.com Phone : +41 61 266 44 19
  renzo.radice@dufry.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1385693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1385693  28-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

