|
28.06.2022 14:04:35
Dufry releases statement on press article
|
Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
In light of recent media reports and market speculations, Dufry confirms that it is involved in discussions regarding a possible transaction involving Autogrill S.p.A.
Dufry regularly examines its strategic options. However, at the moment, there is no certainty that any of these discussions will result in any transaction, nor with regard to its nature, terms and conditions. Dufry will keep the market informed if and when appropriate.
For further information:
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1385693
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1385693 28-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.22
|BÖRSEN-TICKER--Mögliche Fusion treiben Autogrill und Dufry an (Börse Online)
|
28.06.22
|Dufry releases statement on press article (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Hudson And The House Of LR&C Announce Exclusive Travel Retail Partnership (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Hudson Reveals New Hudson Nonstop Store At Nashville International Airport (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Dufry wins a four-year contract extension at Kuwait International Airport (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Hudson Rolls Out Loyalty Program Across North America (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Dufry successfully extends Heathrow concession contract for three years until 2029 (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Dufry Reports Organic Growth of 144.5% and Increasing Sales Trends in First Quarter 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dufry AG
|73,96
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Aussagen im Blick: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte heute erneut Gewinne verbuchen. Der DAX verteidigte einen Teil seiner Gewinne bis zum Börsenschluss. Die US-Börsenindizes schlossen im Minus. Anleger in Fernost schoben die Märkte am Dienstag mehrheitlich erneut an.