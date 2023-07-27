27.07.2023 18:00:11

Dufry retains all relevant business in Spain, expanding floorspace by more than 30%

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry retains all relevant business in Spain, expanding floorspace by more than 30%

27.07.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

  • Dufry wins all bids tendered for in Spain 
  • Aena awards Dufry the lots of Andalusia-Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Madrid for twelve years, including 21 airports and 120 outlets covering around 60,000 m2 and serving approximately 132 million travellers annually (2019)
  • Space awarded represents an additional 30% compared to the previous setup, as well as a material increase in sales categories 
  • First time incorporation of F&B concepts into the Retail spaces signals big move towards Hybrid by one of the largest global airport operators 
  • The new contracts will be accretive to Dufrys profitability and cash flow

Dufry, the worlds leading travel experience player, confirms its position as Aenas best partner. The company has been awarded the lots across Andalusia-Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Madrid for a period of twelve years, representing 100% of the lots tendered for in Spain, third-most popular global destination for incoming tourists. In line with Aenas tender process, the awarded company must have presented the best technical proposals and economic offers, and with Dufry winning five of the six lots, the company confirms its global leadership in travel retail and travel F&B.

Dufry's Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Rossinyol commented: "We really believe that we are the best partner for Aena, and see this award, where we retain nearly all our operations, as a confirmation of the potential offered by our newly combined business and our exciting strategy to create a travel experience revolution. Our strategy, Destination 2027, will be brought to life in our Spanish operations through a consumer-centric and digitally engaging offer that combines Travel Retail with F&B, generating value for our customers, for our concession partner Aena, for our brand partners and suppliers, and for Dufry. Importantly, the new contracts will be accretive to our profitability and cash flow, in line with our business development strategy and our commitment provided to the market. This is with thanks to the material additional space of 30%, number of new categories granted and the new spaces to operate F&B within Retail, allowing us to give a key push to our new Hybrid concepts. 

As a company, we are pleased to continue our significant and longstanding partnership with Aena, and we remain thankful for their trust and commitment as we travel together. I also extend my thanks to Luis Suárez, our partner and CEO of Canresa, for their longstanding collaboration over the past decades in the Canary Islands market and the renewed successful partnership in developing the submission for the key Canaries lot. Most importantly, huge thanks go to our local and global teams for their dedication and commitment to elevate the travel experience for travellers in Spain with a strong sense of place and belonging, introducing some exciting hybrid concepts, while delivering on our financial targets. Let the travel experience revolution for Spain begin!"

Business combination fuels innovation
Boosting the existing operations, Dufry will take advantage of this new era to renovate its stores, aiming to revolutionize the travellers experience through a true hybrid offering, getting the best out of retail and F&B, with a sensational line up of concepts characterized by digitization and innovation, reinforcing ties with customers and offering immersive experiences. Delivering on a strong sense of place, the redesign is inspired by the history, culture and tradition of the city where each airport is located; the store becomes the city.

Dufrys expertise in global travel experiences, drive for sustainability and in-depth knowledge of operations in Spain guides the creation of smart outlets where customers can interact physically and digitally. Bringing the element of surprise, the company will incorporate new brands and concepts with various entertainment spaces, collaborating with a renowned chef for the commercial offering in the new gourmet bars at these airports. 

The proficiency required in bringing hybrid concepts to life, prominent in Aenas tender, underlines the power in Dufrys recent combination with leading global food & beverage operator, Autogrill. Reaping the benefits of both Travel Retail and F&B, the combined business is setting sail for its Destination 2027 strategy and to realize a Travel Experience Revolution, with a definitive new company name and visual identity expected to be announced later this year. 
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER
   
Global Head Corporate Global Head Investor Relations
Communications & Public Affairs Phone : +41 79 563 18 09
Phone : +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com
renzo.radice@dufry.com  

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1690399

 
End of News EQS News Service

1690399  27.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dufry AG 73,96 -0,70% Dufry AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen