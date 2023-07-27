|
27.07.2023 18:00:11
Dufry retains all relevant business in Spain, expanding floorspace by more than 30%
|
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry, the worlds leading travel experience player, confirms its position as Aenas best partner. The company has been awarded the lots across Andalusia-Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Madrid for a period of twelve years, representing 100% of the lots tendered for in Spain, third-most popular global destination for incoming tourists. In line with Aenas tender process, the awarded company must have presented the best technical proposals and economic offers, and with Dufry winning five of the six lots, the company confirms its global leadership in travel retail and travel F&B.
As a company, we are pleased to continue our significant and longstanding partnership with Aena, and we remain thankful for their trust and commitment as we travel together. I also extend my thanks to Luis Suárez, our partner and CEO of Canresa, for their longstanding collaboration over the past decades in the Canary Islands market and the renewed successful partnership in developing the submission for the key Canaries lot. Most importantly, huge thanks go to our local and global teams for their dedication and commitment to elevate the travel experience for travellers in Spain with a strong sense of place and belonging, introducing some exciting hybrid concepts, while delivering on our financial targets. Let the travel experience revolution for Spain begin!"
Business combination fuels innovation
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1690399
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1690399 27.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.23
|Dufry retains all relevant business in Spain, expanding floorspace by more than 30% (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|SPI-Wert Dufry-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Dufry abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|SPI-Papier Dufry-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Dufry-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|Hudson And The House Of LR&C Open First Airport Location For The Company (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|SPI-Titel Dufry-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Dufry verloren (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.23
|Dufry secures additional S&P Global Ratings Upgrade to BB with Outlook Stable, further increases its 2027 Revolving Credit Facility (EQS Group)
|
10.07.23
|Invitation to Dufrys Half Year Results 2023 (EQS Group)
|
04.07.23
|Aktien Schweiz impulsarm seitwärts - Dufry fest (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dufry AG
|73,96
|-0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.