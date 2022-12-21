|
Dufry successfully concludes refinancing of its main bank facilities
Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. The new facility contributes positively to Dufrys well-balanced debt profile and provides additional flexibility:
Yves Gerster, Dufrys Chief Financial Officer, commented:
Please see below Dufrys maturity profile following the current refinancing, also available on Dufrys website.
