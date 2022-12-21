Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Financing

Dufry successfully concludes refinancing of its main bank facilities



21-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. The new facility contributes positively to Dufrys well-balanced debt profile and provides additional flexibility: Extended maturity profile with the new RCF expiring in Dec 2027 compared to the previous facilities maturity in Nov 2024. Consequently, Dufrys weighted average maturity extends by 1.2 years, to now 4.2 years

Attractive terms of the new facility, especially in the current market environment: Marginal increase of margin of 30bps versus previous drawn debt and of 25bps on commitment fees

Replacing the combination of RCF and Term Loan with a pure RCF increases the flexibility on drawn amounts allowing to better manage interest expenses

Covenant holidays until and including June 2023, with first testing for September and December 2023 maintained in the new facility, with the combination with Autogrill positively contributing to Dufrys already progressing deleveraging

Current available liquidity position of around CHF 2.4 billion Yves Gerster, Dufrys Chief Financial Officer, commented:

The refinancing of our main bank facilities is an important achievement in many aspects. We have delivered on our commitment to address upcoming maturities significantly ahead of time, providing additional flexibility with the higher RCF while largely maintaining interest expenses. The transaction also confirms the confidence of our group of banks in our Company and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support. Please see below Dufrys maturity profile following the current refinancing, also available on Dufrys website. For further information:



