|
28.04.2023 18:35:20
Dufry upgraded by Moodys to Ba3 with Positive Outlook
|
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Moodys Investors Service upgraded Dufrys credit rating to Ba3 from B1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable. According to Moodys, the rating actions reflect the strong trading in 2022 and solid recovery in credit ratios, the completion of the first step of the credit-enhancing business combination with Autogrill as well as the prospects for sustainable revenue and earnings growth, with expectations of deleveraging.
In the rating report published on April 27, 2023, Moodys referred to Dufrys results delivery ahead of both Moodys forecasts and global air passenger volumes, with profitability closely tracking revenue recovery amidst cost discipline. In addition, the rating report mentions the improved leverage level of Dufry (stand-alone), further supported by the very low net debt of Autogrill and the conservative funding structure for the business combination. Moodys comments on good headroom in regard to covenant testing as well as sufficient liquidity for both concluding the Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) as well as to address the maturity of Dufrys 2024 EUR 800 million bond.
Legal Disclaimer
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1621137
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1621137 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|Dufry upgraded by Moodys to Ba3 with Positive Outlook (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Invitation to Dufrys First Quarter 2023 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Dufry with S&P Rating Upgrade to BB- and CreditWatch Positive (EQS Group)
|
07.03.23
|Dufry annual turnover jumps as international travel rebounds (Business Times)
|
07.03.23
|Dufry delivers 2022 targets on a rising tide of global travel with Turnover of CHF 6,878.4 million, CORE EBITDA margin of 8.8% and EFCF of CHF 305.2 million (EQS Group)
|
21.02.23
|Invitation to Dufrys Full Year Results 2022 Presentation on March 7th, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.02.23
|Dufry announces new Global Executive Committee (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dufry AG
|73,96
|0,00%