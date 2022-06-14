Dufry wins a four-year contract extension at Kuwait International Airport

Dufry is delighted to announce that it has extended by a further four years its current contract to operate the two duty-free stores in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport. The airport, which is managed by the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), handles over 4 million passengers annually and is the gateway to the State of Kuwait.

As part of the new contract extension, which will run through to 2026, Dufry will completely refurbish its existing stores occupying a total retail space of 384 m², which it operates in partnership with That-Es Salasil. The longstanding partnership of Dufry and That-Es Salasil is a proven cooperation, which has been successfully operating at Kuwait International Airport since 2006. During this time, both partners have built up a detailed understanding of the airports customer profile and expectations.

When the store refurbishments are complete, customers will be able to enjoy an extended product assortment and a new, curated selection of jewelry and sunglasses. These will complement todays offerings featuring international brands covering all the main travel retail categories including perfumes & cosmetics, food and confectionery, as well as tobacco and luxury goods. Customers will also benefit from Dufrys expertise in serving Middle Eastern markets, acquired over the many years of operating 26 duty-free shops at 5 airports in the region.

Commenting on behalf of Dufry, Alberto Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer for the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and Middle East said, We are delighted to have been awarded this contract extension and would like to thank our partners at DGCA for renewing the trust placed in us to operate the duty-free stores in Terminal 1. For Dufry this consolidates our strong presence in the Middle East, which continues to be one of the fastest growing regions of our industry.

