14.06.2022 07:01:05

Dufry wins a four-year contract extension at Kuwait International Airport

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry wins a four-year contract extension at Kuwait International Airport

14.06.2022 / 07:01

Dufry is delighted to announce that it has extended by a further four years its current contract to operate the two duty-free stores in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport. The airport, which is managed by the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), handles over 4 million passengers annually and is the gateway to the State of Kuwait.

As part of the new contract extension, which will run through to 2026, Dufry will completely refurbish its existing stores occupying a total retail space of 384 m², which it operates in partnership with That-Es Salasil. The longstanding partnership of Dufry and That-Es Salasil is a proven cooperation, which has been successfully operating at Kuwait International Airport since 2006. During this time, both partners have built up a detailed understanding of the airports customer profile and expectations.

When the store refurbishments are complete, customers will be able to enjoy an extended product assortment and a new, curated selection of jewelry and sunglasses. These will complement todays offerings featuring international brands covering all the main travel retail categories including perfumes & cosmetics, food and confectionery, as well as tobacco and luxury goods. Customers will also benefit from Dufrys expertise in serving Middle Eastern markets, acquired over the many years of operating 26 duty-free shops at 5 airports in the region.

Commenting on behalf of Dufry, Alberto Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer for the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and Middle East said, We are delighted to have been awarded this contract extension and would like to thank our partners at DGCA for renewing the trust placed in us to operate the duty-free stores in Terminal 1. For Dufry this consolidates our strong presence in the Middle East, which continues to be one of the fastest growing regions of our industry.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER
   
Global Head Corporate Global Head Investor Relations
Communications & Public Affairs Phone : +41 79 563 18 09
Phone : +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com
renzo.radice@dufry.com  

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1374635

 
End of News EQS News Service

1374635  14.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dufry AG 73,96 0,00% Dufry AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zwischen Inflation und Rezession: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab und fällt auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne im Verlauf nicht verteidigen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost setzte sich der Abwärtstrend nicht durchgängig fort.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen