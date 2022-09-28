Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 07:00:24

Dufry wins new duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in China

Dufry wins new duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in China

28.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dufry is pleased to confirm that it has won the tender for a duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in Western China. The five year contract will enable Dufry to operate five duty-paid boutique stores in the airports Terminal 3A.

This new contract win further consolidates Dufrys footprint in Asia, with Chongqing International Airport being the ninth busiest in the country, welcoming close to 45 million passengers in 2019. 

Dufry has secured the contract for the Perfumery & Cosmetics category at Chongqing and will be creating five individual brand boutiques for Chanel, Lancôme, Estée Lauder, Guerlain and Shiseido airside, and a multi brand fragrance store landside. The total retail space occupied will be 505 m².   

Within the boutique beauty stores, Dufry will offer customers a wide range of products from the various iconic brands represented, as part of a world-class shopping experience.

Dufry  has been operating in mainland China since 2009 with stores located in Chengdu, Macau and Shanghai.

Pedro Castro, Chief Operating Officer for Asia comments, Dufry is delighted to have won this new duty-paid contract at yet another airport location in mainland China Chongqing International Airport. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our airport partners for the trust they have shown in us.
 

