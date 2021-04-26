Duke Energy awards $1 million in grants to address pandemic learning loss in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded more than $1 million to organizations across North Carolina that are helping students rebound from the effects of pandemic learning loss.

"After a difficult year for North Carolina's students and families, we're investing in programs that address the disproportionate learning loss among vulnerable communities and help put students on a path to academic success," said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.

Fifty-one organizations received grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to fund summer learning, tutoring and other supplemental learning opportunities in underserved and minority communities to combat learning gaps created by the pandemic.

Among this year's recipients is Durham Public Schools (DPS), which received $25,000 to provide students with experiential outdoor learning opportunities this summer at The Hub Farm, a 30-acre farm, forest and outdoor learning center in Durham, N.C.

"This grant is going to allow DPS to continue to help students reach their limitless potential through innovative education opportunities," said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of DPS. "I'm excited about the way the grant will bring so many partners together to provide these breakthrough outdoor learning experiences for students who have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Click here for a list of grant recipients with awards greater than $10,000 or more.

These grants are part of Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to support critical needs in the communities it serves. In 2020, Duke Energy donated $20 million in North Carolina, with more than 450 grants focused on social justice and racial equity, COVID-19 relief, K-12 education, workforce and nature.

