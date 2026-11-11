Duke Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0EV / ISIN: US26441C2044
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11.11.2026 07:30:51
Duke Energy Florida To Develop Four Solar Sites By Mid-2028; Expects $1 Bln Savings For Customers
(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), said on Tuesday that it has filed plans with the Florida Public Service Commission to develop four new solar energy sites by mid-2028. The projects are expected to add a combined 300 megawatts MW of clean energy to the grid and generate approximately $1 billion in customer savings over their operational lifetimes.
The company said that it currently owns, operates, and maintains 25 solar sites with a combined capacity of 1,850 MW, each capable of powering approximately 15,000 homes.
The four proposed facilities will be located in Orange and Sumter counties. Nova Renewable Energy Center is scheduled for construction from January 2027 to February 2028, followed by Bull Creek Renewable Energy Center from March to April 2028. Hogeye Renewable Energy Center is expected to be built between May 2027 and May 2028, while Wewahootee Renewable Energy Center is scheduled to be completed in June 2028, following construction that begins in May 2027.
Duke Energy Florida also said it is accelerating investment tax credits for its seventh battery storage facility, the Powerline Battery Energy Storage System in Citrus County. The initiative aims to avoid a scheduled base rate increase and help lower customers' electricity bills in 2027.
On the NYSE, DUK ended Tuesday's trading at $128.94, up $0.84 or 0.66 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was down 0.51 percent to $128.28.
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