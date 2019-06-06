Duke Energy offers solar service program tailored to businesses, schools and nonprofits

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a Duke Energy customer pilot program that makes it easier for businesses, schools and nonprofits to have solar energy at their facilities.

Under the program, these eligible customers lease a solar energy facility from Duke Energy for a period of up to 20 years, while Duke Energy installs, operates, owns and maintains the facility. Customers would receive all of the kilowatt-hour output of the solar energy equipment through a net-metering arrangement. It gives customers the advantages for solar power with minimal upfront costs and no maintenance fees.

"This program gives our business and nonprofit customers, including schools and local governments, another option to incorporate clean, renewable energy into their energy mix through a cost-effective leasing arrangement," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana.

Initial capacity is limited to a total of 10 megawatts for eligible customers within the Duke Energy Indiana service territory.

All costs associated with the voluntary program will be borne by participating customers only, so that non-participating customers are not impacted.

This program joins the company's other efforts to promote clean, renewable solar power, including building and operating a 17-megawatt (MW) solar plant at a southern Indiana naval base and purchasing up to 20 MW of solar power from four solar sites that generate up to 5 MW each.

In addition, Duke Energy is investing in battery storage technology in Indiana in the town of Nabb and at Camp Atterbury. The company is also funding $1.5 million in research at the Battery Innovation Center at the Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center to study how battery storage can maximize renewable power sources.

Other renewable programs include the company's GoGreen Indiana program, which gives customers the ability to support the development of green power sources. Customers can purchase a minimum of two 100-kilowatt-hour (kWh) blocks of green power for $1.80 per month. The 200-kWh commitment equates to about 20 percent of an average residential customer's energy use and helps to avoid 4,800 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

And the current upgrade and modernization of the company's nearly 50-year-old Markand Hydro Station near Florence, Ind., along the Ohio River, will ensure our customers can continue to reap the benefits of low-cost, carbon-free electric generation for years to come.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Lew Middleton

Office: 317.838.1505 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-offers-solar-service-program-tailored-to-businesses-schools-and-nonprofits-300863518.html

SOURCE Duke Energy