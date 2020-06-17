Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas announce additional help for customers during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas today said they are adding steps to help customers who are suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional steps build on the swift actions both service providers offered to help customers at the start of the response to the pandemic. Both suspended key credit processes, including disconnections for nonpayment, late payment fees and fees for credit card and other payments.

The company also donated $6 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"We were proud to give our customers peace of mind that their electric and natural gas services would remain on as pandemic conditions left many families without incomes," said Barbara Higgins, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief customer officer. "Now, we want to help customers prepare as states contemplate fully reopening their economies."

Enhanced Customer Care



Duke Energy is monitoring restart activities and local orders in each of the states where the company operates to determine when standard billing and payment practices can resume, and those timelines may be different.

"The financial impacts from this pandemic are far from over," Higgins said. "We will be following the states' lead for when we resume options, and while the timelines may be different, our commitment to customers and the solutions-focused care we offer will be abundant and consistent."

Expanded Assistance Options

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas will continue to provide assistance to residential and business customers whose accounts have fallen behind due to illness or lost wages.

Support for these efforts include:

Online tools so customers can directly choose an extended payment arrangement that best fits their needs.

Simplified processes for accessing Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other funds available through communities' agencies.

Professional guidance for small business customers to help analyze their energy usage, discuss energy rates and identify solutions to help lower their energy bills as they are reopening.

Continued waiving of credit / debit card and walk-in payment fees for residential customers for an additional two months, once billing and payment practices resume in their states

"We encourage customers who are, understandably, behind in their payments, to take advantage of these resources now and to continue paying what they can to avoid large bill balances that may be difficult to manage later," Higgins continued.



What Customers Can Expect

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas customers will receive direct communication from the companies when standard billing and payment processing is expected to resume. Regardless of the timeline, all customers will have at least one full billing cycle to prepare, discuss options and make payment arrangements.

The company anticipates higher than normal call volume as operations return to normal and encourages customers to consider using the online self-service options now to avoid long wait times.

Customers should download the company's mobile app or visit duke-energy.com or piedmontng.com for information and most service transactions. Customers who are unable to self-serve can contact the company:

Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-777-9898

Duke Energy Progress: 1- 800-452-2777

Duke Energy Indiana: 1-800-521-2232

Duke Energy Ohio/ Kentucky : 1- 800-544-6900

: 1- 800-544-6900 Duke Energy Florida: 1-800-700-8744

Piedmont Natural Gas: 1-800-752-7504

Duke Energy's customer service specialists are available Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist customers with customized payment plans that meet their specific situations.

Piedmont Natural Gas customer service specialists are available Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit 211.org to locate available resources. This free service can help customers find local community agencies providing assistance with a wide range of needs including:

Utility bills

Housing, food and other essentials

Child and elder care

Medical expenses and health counseling

To get started, simply visit 211.org or dial 211 from your phone.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Media contact: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-piedmont-natural-gas-announce-additional-help-for-customers-during-pandemic-301079100.html

SOURCE Duke Energy