Duke Energy powers vitality of natural resources in North Carolina through $522,400 in grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation today announced $522,400 in grants to fund environmental projects creating access to nature and protecting species, habitats and water quality in North Carolina.

One of the ways Duke Energy builds powerful communities is through protecting and restoring wildlife and natural resources that communities and future generations depend on.

"We're pleased to support projects that protect and expand access to North Carolina's natural treasures, especially as more people are engaged in outdoor activities," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Our company is committed to the environment of our great state."

One of this year's grantees, Asheville GreenWorks, will receive funding for its Everybody's Environment program to promote racial equity in the environmental field.

"Asheville GreenWorks' Urban Forestry program grew tremendously over the past several years due in large part to generous funding from the Duke Energy Foundation," said Dawn Chavez, executive director, Asheville GreenWorks. "GreenWorks and many other environmental and conservation organizations in western North Carolina have been working together as part of Everybody's Environment to advance racial equity in our organizations and programs. The recent nature grant from the Duke Energy Foundation helps to build our capacity to effect meaningful change in equity, diversity and inclusivity in the environmental field."

Duke Energy is committed to investing in and working alongside our community partners to ensure future generations enjoy the immeasurable benefits of our natural resources.

A complete list of all grantees can be found here.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Shawna Berger

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-powers-vitality-of-natural-resources-in-north-carolina-through-522-400-in-grants-301140242.html

SOURCE Duke Energy