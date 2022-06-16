Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 15:15:59

Duke Energy Progress Says Customers Will See Bills Increase If NCUC Approves

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), said Thursday that it has made its annual filings with the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) this week for costs associated with fuel and various riders, including state programs to encourage renewable energy adoption, and energy efficiency and demand management programs to reduce energy use.

Duke Energy Progress is seeking to recover fuel costs as part of its annual adjustment for the fuel used to power North Carolina homes and businesses. The company does not mark up the cost of fuel and is required by law to pass through the actual cost on a dollar-for-dollar basis to customers.

The NCUC reviews the fuel costs required to serve customers to ensure an accurate adjustment is made each year.

If approved by NCUC, a typical bill would increase 8.4% for residential customers, 4.6% for commercial customers and 5.6% for industrial customers by January 1, 2023. The total monthly impact of all rate changes for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would be an increase of $10.58, from $126.67 to $137.25.

Duke Energy Progress serves about 1.5 million customers in central and eastern North Carolina and in the Asheville region.

