Duluth b Aktie

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WKN DE: A2ABDD / ISIN: US26443V1017

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03.09.2026 13:22:11

Duluth Holdings Q2 Income Rises, Backs FY26 Revenue Outlook; Shares Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, reported higher profit in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the company revised its full year outlook.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 16.57 percent higher at $4.2200 after closing Wednesday's trading 0.28 percent lower.

Net income attributable to the controlling interest went up to $18.36 million or $0.50 per share from $1.26 million or $0.04 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased to $27.02 million from $11.99 million in the same quarter last year.

Restructuring expense for the period was absent, compared to $850,000 last year.

Net sales dropped to $121.39 million from $131.72 million in the previous year.

Gross Profit climbed to $88.36 million from $72.02 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company reiterated its net sales guidance range of $540 million to $560 million, while raising previously issued Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $38 million to $42 million compared to the previous guidance of $28 million to $32 million, including the impact of tariff refunds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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