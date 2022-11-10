Duluth Trading Co. Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Veterans Day Discount

Workwear retailer invites active duty and retired military members in store Nov. 11 to Nov. 14

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand, Duluth Trading Co., will recognize active-duty service members, retirees and veterans with a 10 percent discount in stores nationwide in honor of Veterans Day. For a limited time, all service members and veterans are eligible for the discount by providing a valid military ID or proof of service at any of Duluth Trading's 60+ stores.

"Duluth Trading Co. is proud to support the military and veteran community this Veterans Day," said Sam Sato, President and CEO at Duluth Trading. "We hope this new annual Veterans Day discount serves as a small gesture of gratitude for our nation's heroes."

The Veterans Day discount will be eligible on in-store purchases at Duluth Trading locations nationwide from Friday, Nov. 11 to Monday, Nov. 14. To find a Duluth Trading store near you, visit www.duluthtrading.com/find-stores .

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

