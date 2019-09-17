DUNA-USA Completes Phase 2 of Expansion Plans, Purchases Additional Acreage

BAYTOWN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DUNA-USA, a manufacturer of rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate systems, is pleased to announce the addition of a new low-density production line and the recent purchase of an additional 6 acres of land at their Baytown, TX US headquarters. The new production line offers enhanced quality in the form of reduced waste, optimized block profiles, increased product consistency, and augmented production controls and safety capabilities.

"DUNA is continuously focused on providing the highest levels of quality and service, and the recent land purchase and production line addition reflect our commitment to supporting our customers," says Marta Brozzi, President of the DUNA Group. "We are excited at the opportunities presented with the new land, and anticipate beginning construction in the near future," she added.

DUNA-USA has undergone multiple changes over the past 2 years, including the addition of two new production lines and, a state-of-the-art fabrication building and the implementation of a dedicated department to streamline packaging and shipping operation. All US locations are also undergoing ISO:9001 certification, with completion scheduled for Fall 2019.

"Maintaining a high level of support for our customers has always been a top priority," states Andrea Benedetti, CEO of DUNA-USA. "With the completion of our recent expansions, and the addition of critical technology and equipment, customer demand and growth opportunities have increased greatly," Andrea said. "Purchasing additional land will prove vital to streamlining our operations and consolidating our production, fabrication, packaging and storage processes," added Andrea.

With multiple product lines including CORAFOAM® polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams, DUNA-USA services a broad market including the mechanical insulation, LNG, aerospace, automotive, and signage industries. DUNA's specialized "continuous" production technique, offers unique product characteristics that have established them as the market leader in product quality and performance.

The DUNA Group, comprised of DUNA-CORRADINI, DUNA-USA, and DUNA-EMIRATES, has been engineering and manufacturing foams, chemicals and adhesives since 1957, and specializes in the research and development of highly custom, high quality polyurethane and epoxy systems. They have locations in the USA, Italy, and United Arab Emirates. Please visit http://www.dunagroup.com/usa or ourLinkedIn page for additional information.

SOURCE DUNA-USA