Duncanville, Texas Car Dealership Offers Wide Variety of Services

DUNCANVILLE, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every vehicle requires service at some point. Often it involves an oil change every 3,000 miles, a tire rotation every 5,000 miles or and the occasional brake repair. Individuals in the Duncanville, TX area have access to a local dealership and service center that provides a wide variety of repairs and maintenance to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models. Freedom CDJR by Ed Morse has a fully-equipped service center that handles nearly every repair or maintenance a vehicle might need.

A few of the services offered at Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram by Ed Morse include oil and filter changes, tire rotations, wheel alignment, brake service, exhaust and muffler repair, diesel repair and more. Freedom CDJR by Ed Morse is unique in that it offers an express lane, provides customizations like lifts, rim and tire installation, along with installing aftermarket leather interiors. Shoppers can also order MOPAR parts and accessories through the dealership and have them installed by its expert technicians.

Individuals interested in scheduling a service appointment can do so by visiting its website https://www.freedomdodgechryslerjeepram.com/. On the Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram by Ed Morse website, visitors can also read through a blog that shares information about new models and industry news, check out the dealership's inventory and read through research pages. Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 815 E Camp Wisdom Rd. in Duncanville and the service department can be reached by calling 844-343-6939.

