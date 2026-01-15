15.01.2026 08:19:38

Dunelm Group Projects FY26 Profit Before Tax To Be At Lower End Of Consensus Expectations

(RTTNews) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) issued an update on trading for the 13-week period ended 27 December 2025 and for the first half. Second quarter sales were up 1.6% to 498 million pounds. Total sales for the first half were up 3.6% to 926 million pounds. The Group noted that its first half profit before tax has also been impacted by the second quarter trading performance.

Dunelm Group previously guided that profits would be more heavily weighted towards the second half than the prior year. The Group now expects profit before tax for the first half to be approximately 112 - 114 million pounds. The Group projects profit before tax for the full-year to be at the lower end of consensus expectations.

