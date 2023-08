Dunelm made me feel uncomfortable breastfeeding my child in its cafe

A staff member suggested I move to another room, which turned out to be a baby changing areaI was breastfeeding my baby in the cafe of a Dunelm store in west London. Almost immediately a staff member came over and told me that I might be more comfortable in the feeding room downstairs which had a comfortable armchair. She kept repeating this which made me feel unwelcome, so I moved. This turned out to be a baby changing room with a toilet. My baby ended up missing his feed and I was a bit thrown. I understand my rights as a breastfeeding mother and felt bad for not advocating for the both of us.TT, LondonYou told me the staff member mentioned that you were welcome to remain in the cafe , but kept pushing the feeding-room option. She may have been well-intentioned, but it’s understandable you felt pressured. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel