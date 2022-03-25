|
Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Hy-Tek Holdings' Acquisition of FASCOR, Inc. and LCS, Inc.
RYE, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired two companies, FASCOR, Inc. ("FASCOR") and LCS, Inc. ("LCS").
Located in Cincinnati, OH, FASCOR is a provider of supply chain execution and optimization software including warehouse and transportation management, serving a broad array of clients and industries. With 40 years of experience, FASCOR provides customers across North America turnkey solutions including software, implementation services and long-term support and advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.fascor.com.
Located in St. Henry, OH, LCS is a provider of installation and complimentary services related to warehouse equipment. LCS has one facility in the United States and employs approximately 40 people.
About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.
About Hy-Tek: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. For more information, please visit www.hy-tek.com
