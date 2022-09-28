|
28.09.2022 13:26:00
Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Kwalu, LLC
RYE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Kwalu, LLC ("Kwalu"). Located in Atlanta, GA, Kwalu is a designer and manufacturer of premium furnishings, including seating, tables, and casegoods, serving the healthcare and senior living markets. Kwalu has a manufacturing facility in Matamoros, Mexico and showrooms in Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL and employs approximately 800 people. For more information, please visit www.kwalu.com.
Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Genesis Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to Kwalu.
About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.
About Kwalu, LLC ("Kwalu"): Located in Atlanta, GA, Kwalu is a designer and manufacturer of premium furnishings, including seating, tables, and casegoods, serving the healthcare and senior living markets. Kwalu has a manufacturing facility in Matamoros, Mexico and showrooms in Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL and employs approximately 800 people. For more information, please visit www.kwalu.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunes-point-capital-lp-announces-the-acquisition-of-kwalu-llc-301635360.html
SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex musste ebenfalls kräftige Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.