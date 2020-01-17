17.01.2020 11:47:00

Dunhuang, China Introduces Travel Opportunities for 2020

DUNHUANG, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunhuang, China has recently announced new benefits of visiting the city in the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Visit Dunhuang for Impeccable Folk Culture and Historical Sites

Dunhuang is home to the following famous scenic spots: the Mount Mingsha and Yueya Spring Scenic Area (a 5A National Scenic Area); the Wind Erosion Landscape Global Geopark (a 4A Scenic Area); and the Yumen Pass (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).

During the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, visitors will be able to enjoy many festive folk activities, such as shehuo (a celebration of traditional Han culture), lantern show, molten iron fireworks and New Year blessing invocation, in local major attractions like the Town of Yueyaquan, the Town of Dunhuang, the Leiyin Temple, the Cultural Museum and the Library.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the following until March 31, 2020:

  • Half Price for Scenic Areas
  • 50% off for all local hotels and restaurants
  • Free Entrance for visitors taking flights to Dunhuang

Dunhuang welcomes visitors in 2020 for shopping, yummy food and entertainment.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200117/2695504-1

SOURCE Dunhuang Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost überwiegend um Nulllinie
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Asien weisen am Freitag mehrheitlich eine stabile Tendenz aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB