Dunhuang, China Introduces Travel Opportunities for 2020

DUNHUANG, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunhuang, China has recently announced new benefits of visiting the city in the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Visit Dunhuang for Impeccable Folk Culture and Historical Sites

Dunhuang is home to the following famous scenic spots: the Mount Mingsha and Yueya Spring Scenic Area (a 5A National Scenic Area); the Wind Erosion Landscape Global Geopark (a 4A Scenic Area); and the Yumen Pass (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).

During the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, visitors will be able to enjoy many festive folk activities, such as shehuo (a celebration of traditional Han culture), lantern show, molten iron fireworks and New Year blessing invocation, in local major attractions like the Town of Yueyaquan, the Town of Dunhuang, the Leiyin Temple, the Cultural Museum and the Library.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the following until March 31, 2020:

Half Price for Scenic Areas

50% off for all local hotels and restaurants

Free Entrance for visitors taking flights to Dunhuang

Dunhuang welcomes visitors in 2020 for shopping, yummy food and entertainment.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200117/2695504-1

SOURCE Dunhuang Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau