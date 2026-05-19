Dunkin' Brands Group Aktie

Dunkin' Brands Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JHGA / ISIN: US2655041000

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19.05.2026 22:35:33

Dunkin' To Give Away 1 Mln Free Coffees For A Day

(RTTNews) - On May 19, Dunkin' is giving away 1 million free coffees to both customers and rewards members as part of a special one-day event.

To grab this offer, customers just need to enter the code coffeeisfree in the Dunkin' App. Rewards members will get a certificate for one free hot or iced coffee, although cold brew and extra-large hot coffees aren't included. You can redeem the offer in-store by scanning the app or through mobile orders, and there's no need to make a purchase.

Once activated, the certificate stays valid for seven days. A spokesperson from the company mentioned that this promotion is simply "just for fun."

Dunkin' has done similar giveaways in the past and is also gearing up for Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day on May 27. On that day, $1 from every iced coffee sold will go to the Joy in Childhood Foundation to support programs aimed at tackling childhood hunger and health issues.

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