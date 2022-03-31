|
31.03.2022 14:03:21
Dunne hints Northam is yet to play its cards over RBPlat with “other outcomes” pending
NORTHAM Platinum CEO Paul Dunne described his firm’s 34.68% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) as “a silver medal”, but implied there could be more to come if the full extent of his company’s plans for the investment were realised.“We desire to control the asset,” Dunne said of RBPlat at a media conference today following Northam’s interim results presentation. “Whether we are able to is not yet determined. There are a number of potential outcomes other than the obvious.“You should be aware there is more than one potential outcome.”He declined to provide more detail saying his hands were tied by the highly regulated nature of the merger and acquisition environment. However, he did have a response for RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri who said earlier this month any potential bidder for his company “should put up or shut up”.“I won’t respond to that pressure,” said Dunne.Dunne also declined to expand on an earlier statement that Northam had so far failed to get approval to conduct a due diligence of RBPlat. RBPlat refused to grant Northam a due diligence earlier this year after turning down its overtures.RBPlat has since thrown its support behind Impala Platinum’s (Implats’) offer for the company which at R90 per share in cash and 0.3 Impala shares per RBPlat share was considered “fair and reasonable” on February 14.“Our strategic holding at 35% represents – if I can say it in plain English – the silver medal. If I can leave it at that,” Dunne told analysts earlier in the day.The post Dunne hints Northam is yet to play its cards over RBPlat with “other outcomes” pending appeared first on Miningmx.
