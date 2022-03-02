Dunwoody College of Technology Adds Cloud Engineering Technology Degree Program

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology, a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announced the addition of the Associate of Applied Sciences in Cloud Engineering Technology (CLDE) degree to its Computer Technology programs. The two-year associate degree program is designed to provide graduates with the technical know-how to kick-start a career in cloud-based solutions.

Technology and the cloud, specifically, have transformed the ways we learn and engage in our digital world - Rob Bentz

Prospective students can begin enrolling now, with classes starting fall 2022. Both in-person and online courses will be offered, providing students with the flexibility they need to finish their degree.

"Technology and the cloud, specifically, have transformed the ways we connect, learn and engage in our digital world," said Rob Bentz, Director of Computer Technology, Dunwoody. "Expanding our computer technology programs with cloud engineering, a degree program that reflects these advancements through traditional learning settings and online options, demonstrates the real-world, industry applications of what our students will learn. This experience will not only provide the hard skills for a successful career path in cloud-based job roles but also the soft skills that mimic the professional settings we're seeing from industry partners today."

Graduates of the program will become experts in cloud solutions from inception to execution. During courses, which require no previous cloud experience at the start of the programs, students will go through training to:

Use tools and technologies including cloud architecture, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, SQL, microsystems, and more.

Design and secure fault tolerant enterprise networks

Implement and manage virtual server farms

Deploy, administer, and optimize applications in multiple enterprise cloud environments

