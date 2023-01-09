|
09.01.2023 16:23:00
Duo Broadband Selects CDG's BSS/OSS Solutions
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Duo Broadband, a fiber-driven regional service provider headquartered in Jamestown, KY, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care system, MBS, and online carrier access and interconnect system, BDS-I, as their BSS/OSS solution.
"We are very excited to add Duo Broadband to our client community" remarked CDG's CEO, Jason Dandridge. "Duo is a technology innovation leader, delivering the latest fiber network services to homes and businesses in their region. CDG is proud to partner with an innovator like Duo, and we look forward to their insights and contributions in evolving our BSS/OSS solutions."
In making this announcement, Tom Preston, CEO for Duo Broadband, commented, "We are excited to be a part of the CDG service provider community, and we believe CDG's operator-driven vision and unique leadership structure will help enable us to succeed in the current and future broadband service landscape."About CDG:
CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and integrated third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.About Duo Broadband:
Based in Jamestown, KY, DUO Broadband delivers telecom services with advanced fiber-optic technology. DUO Broadband is the region's only provider of light-speed fiber optic broadband internet to homes and businesses.
Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws
