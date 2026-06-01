Duolingo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWBB / ISIN: US26603R1068
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01.06.2026 08:33:00
Duolingo Is One of the Most Interesting AI Plays Nobody's Talking About
While there's ample discussion among investors about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, much of it centers around chipmakers, cloud companies, and large language model (LLM) developers. There's a different type of company that rarely appears in those conversations: Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), maker of the most popular language-learning app.Duolingo's AI push initially drew significant criticism. In June 2025, CEO Luis von Ahn made a controversial announcement that Duolingo would be an AI-first company. He later clarified that he doesn't see AI replacing what Duolingo employees do. Despite the initial backlash, the focus on leveraging AI has made a positive impact on Duolingo's business.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Duolingo Inc
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)