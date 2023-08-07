|
07.08.2023 17:45:00
Duolingo Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
If you want to see how far Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has embedded itself into the mainstream, join the bazillion people that have helped turn Barbie into a $1 billion global box office sensation this summer. The language-learning platform makes a surprising cameo in the film, when a character is trying to brush up on his Spanish. The app is never mentioned by name, but everybody in the multiplex knows the program he's using the moment that the character is rewarded with the signature Duolingo chime. Duolingo had no problem hopping on Barbie's hot-pink coattails last month. It sent its bright green owl mascot in full-on Barbie regalia to the movie premiere, showcasing it in a TikTok video that has amassed nearly 3 million likes and countless more views. Its in-house marketing team was also quick to turn around a video ad showcasing the in-movie lesson. If you want to see how far Duolingo has come financially, you won't have to wait much longer. The fast-growing company reports fresh financial results this week. The stock has nearly doubled this year, climbing 93%. It will clearly be on the move -- one way or another -- after its second-quarter numbers roll out shortly after Tuesday's market close. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Duolingo Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Duolingo Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Duolingo Inc Registered Shs -A-
|144,90
|-0,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls erholt. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Zur Wochenmitte zogen sich die Anleger von den asiatischen Börsen vermehrt zurück.