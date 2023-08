Duolingo Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

If you want to see how far Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has embedded itself into the mainstream, join the bazillion people that have helped turn Barbie into a $1 billion global box office sensation this summer. The language-learning platform makes a surprising cameo in the film, when a character is trying to brush up on his Spanish. The app is never mentioned by name, but everybody in the multiplex knows the program he's using the moment that the character is rewarded with the signature Duolingo chime. Duolingo had no problem hopping on Barbie's hot-pink coattails last month. It sent its bright green owl mascot in full-on Barbie regalia to the movie premiere, showcasing it in a TikTok video that has amassed nearly 3 million likes and countless more views. Its in-house marketing team was also quick to turn around a video ad showcasing the in-movie lesson. If you want to see how far Duolingo has come financially, you won't have to wait much longer. The fast-growing company reports fresh financial results this week. The stock has nearly doubled this year, climbing 93%. It will clearly be on the move -- one way or another -- after its second-quarter numbers roll out shortly after Tuesday's market close. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel