Duolingo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWBB / ISIN: US26603R1068
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08.06.2026 20:41:09
Duolingo Stock Jumps 10%: What You Need to Know
Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) have jumped 10% in trading on Monday as the company benefits from investors looking for value in growing software stocks. But the company may have long-term tailwinds that will last more than today and this is a great opportunity.In this video, I highlight the improving metrics behind the business and why Duolingo's stock could be a great long-term buy. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 8, 2026. The video was published on June 8 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Duolingo Inc
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)