Duolingo Aktie

Duolingo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWBB / ISIN: US26603R1068

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08.06.2026 20:41:09

Duolingo Stock Jumps 10%: What You Need to Know

Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) have jumped 10% in trading on Monday as the company benefits from investors looking for value in growing software stocks. But the company may have long-term tailwinds that will last more than today and this is a great opportunity.In this video, I highlight the improving metrics behind the business and why Duolingo's stock could be a great long-term buy. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 8, 2026. The video was published on June 8 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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