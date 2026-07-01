Duolingo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWBB / ISIN: US26603R1068
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01.07.2026 14:55:03
Duolingo vs. Zeta Global: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors choosing between Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) must weigh high-growth education technology against AI-powered marketing solutions. Both companies are navigating a rapidly evolving software landscape in 2026.Duolingo uses gamification to maintain user engagement in the language learning market, while Zeta Global focuses on enterprise-level data analytics for digital marketing. They represent two different paths within the software sector, offering investors distinct ways to gain exposure to consumer-facing and business-to-business technology trends.Duolingo provides language education through its flagship mobile app, which uses gamification to keep users returning. The company generates most of its revenue through subscriptions and advertising on its platform. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as Apple and Alphabet together accounted for roughly 82% of total revenue in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Duolingo Inc
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Duolingo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)