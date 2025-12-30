Duos Technologies Group Aktie

Duos Technologies Group

WKN DE: A2PYJ0 / ISIN: US2660424076

30.12.2025 19:14:36

Duos Technologies Stock Rises 13% After Expansion Of EDGE AI Platform

(RTTNews) - Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) shares rose 13.03%, trading at $11.49, up $1.32, after the company announced that its Duos EDGE AI platform is expanding its deployments within Texas and into new markets.

The rally followed news that Duos EDGE AI, the company's artificial intelligence-driven safety, security, and automation solution, is being rolled out more broadly. The expansion is expected to drive increased adoption across existing clients in Texas and open opportunities with new customer segments and geographies.

On the day of the announcement, DUOT opened near $10.50, climbed to an intraday high of $11.60, and saw a low of $10.48, compared with a previous close of $10.17. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was unusually heavy, well above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor interest following the expansion update. Duos Technologies' 52-week range is approximately $4.50 - $12.10.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Duos Technologies Group Inc Registered Shs 11,25 -5,22%

