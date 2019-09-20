DuoTek, the Reflective Jacket Reinvented, Launches on Indiegogo InDemand after Raising over $400,000 on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After raising more than $400,000, more than 80-times its original goal on Kickstarter, DuoTek is continuing the momentum shifting pre-sales of its popular and versatile reflective jacket to Indiegogo InDemand.

"The popularity of our jacket on Kickstarter serves as a solid validation from consumers around the world that there is a high demand for a better and more affordable high-performance reflective jacket," said Fullframe Design Founder Jenetta Battle. "Our ultra-performance tech fabric makes DuoTek the lightest reversible jacket available."

DuoTek is the first jacket to make one side reflective at night while the other side offers protection from ultraviolet light (UV) during the daytime. It is indeed two quality jackets in one.

"In addition to keeping people visible during nighttime activities like running, walking or cycling, DuoTek is also practical for general outdoor wear during daytime hours," Battle said.

Each jacket is equipped with five waterproof pockets and durable YKK Zippers, making DuoTek literally 100 percent waterproof from the inside to the outside. It's also engineered to be windproof, breathable and stretchable due to the patented ultra-performance tech fabric.

Overall, DuoTek is made of high-tech fabrics while offering a simplistic design at an excellent value. The reflective side of the jacket is gray and the other side is black. There are two styles of jackets available in men and women's sizes.

For more information, or to purchase the jacket while it's available at a special crowdfunding discount and for arrival in time for the holiday season, visit the DuoTek Campaign Page on Indiegogo.

About Fullframe Design

Fullframe Design is a technology-based textile and garment design team made up of field experts, designers and outdoors and sports enthusiasts. For more information, visit http://www.fullframe.design/vip.

