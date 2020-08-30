DuPont Animal Nutrition Announces Manufacturing Facility in Wuxi, China

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced today the opening of a new Animal Nutrition manufacturing capability in Wuxi, China. The new plant operation will provide the local animal production industry with customized solutions according to DuPont's global quality standards and advanced technology.

"This facility will improve the flexibility of our offerings to the Chinese animal nutrition market," said Aart Mateboer, Business Unit Director, Animal Nutrition. "We look forward to providing our key accounts a more customized offering, as well as a larger range of packaging sizes to better meet our customers' needs. It provides us enhanced capabilities to launch many new products out of our global R&D pipeline to support the evolving needs of our customers in China".

"We are pleased to add our Animal Nutrition products to the portfolio we support at our Wuxi facility, and offer world-class quality with very local customization to our China customers" said Katariina Rasinmaki, Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain Leader.

"We continue to enhance our capability to deliver solutions from our best in class product portfolio to our Asia Pacific customers", said Vik Prabhu, Regional Director, Health & Biosciences, Asia Pacific. "We recently expanded our capability at our Shanghai Animal Nutrition Applications & Technical Service Laboratory, which is an excellent complement to this new operation. Due to African Swine Fever and Covid-19, our customers have adapted quickly to changing conditions and this facility is designed to provide flexible local response to our most valued customers".

DuPont Animal Nutrition is a market leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, DuPont invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. DuPont Animal Nutrition capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit http://www.animalnutrition.dupont.com

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use pioneering biotechnology to enable bio-based solutions that make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. For more information: http://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.

