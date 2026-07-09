Dupont Announces Launch Of Multi-Technology Water Treatment Design Tool

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Dupont (DD) announced the latest advancement of Water Application Value Engine, WAVE PRO, an advanced online water treatment modeling tool. It enables integrated multi-technology design across ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins and nanofiltration in one platform.

The integrated modelling approach in WAVE PRO helps to resolve several challenges in water modelling, by reducing time spent running separate simulations and minimizing manual data-entry errors. It captures the inter-dependencies between technologies that can materially affect system performance, enabling more realistic projections and more cost-effective designs.

"We're excited to offer our municipal and industrial customers a water treatment design tool that connects ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration in one comprehensive platform," said Sylvia Insogna, Digital Leader, DuPont Water Solutions.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.07 percent higher at $137.03.