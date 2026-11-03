DuPont Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q3 Swings To Profit

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, specialty chemicals firm DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year 2026 outlook.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $1.95 per share on net sales of about $1.825 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.47 to $7.52 per share on net sales of about $7.19 billion, with organic sales growth of 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $7.17 to $7.32 per share on net sales between $7.16 billion and $7.19 billion, with organic sales growth of slightly above 4 percent.

For the third quarter, DuPont's net income available for stockholders came in at $123 million or $0.91 per share, compared to net loss of $123 million or $0.88 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On a continuing operations basis, net income for the quarter was $1.27 per share, sharply higher than $0.70 per share a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.09 per share, compared to $1.29 per share a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter grew 4 percent to $1.868 billion from $1.795 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic sales were up 5 percent.

The company also announced intent to repurchase $250 million of shares in the fourth quarter.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DD is trading on the NYSE at $142.00, up $0.70 or 0.50 percent.

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